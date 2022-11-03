Vended Premiere New Single & Music Video “Overall“

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Vended premiere their new single and music video “Overall“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band features the sons of Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Griffin Taylor, and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, Simon Crahan. Guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh complete the band's lineup.

Says Griffin Taylor:

“‘Overall‘ a song about getting trapped in your own head and having your thoughts self-sabotage you. And how sometimes YOU are the only person who can help yourself get out of that headspace. ‘I salt the wound myself’ has a double meaning; you either feel the pain from bad thoughts, or you lean into it and embrace them.”

Vended are presently touring with Jinjer, P.O.D. and Space Of Variations on the below run:

11/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore

11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/09 St Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/10 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

11/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/13 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/14 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/15 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

11/17 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

11/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

11/20 Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/21 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

11/23 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore