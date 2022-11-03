Vended Premiere New Single & Music Video “Overall“
Band Photo: Slipknot (?)
Vended premiere their new single and music video “Overall“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band features the sons of Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Griffin Taylor, and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, Simon Crahan. Guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh complete the band's lineup.
Says Griffin Taylor:
“‘Overall‘ a song about getting trapped in your own head and having your thoughts self-sabotage you. And how sometimes YOU are the only person who can help yourself get out of that headspace. ‘I salt the wound myself’ has a double meaning; you either feel the pain from bad thoughts, or you lean into it and embrace them.”
Vended are presently touring with Jinjer, P.O.D. and Space Of Variations on the below run:
11/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore
11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
11/09 St Louis, MO – The Pageant
11/10 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
11/11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/13 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/14 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/15 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
11/17 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
11/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian
11/20 Boston, MA – House of Blues
11/21 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
11/23 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Employed To Serve Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
The Undertaking! Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Vended Premiere New Single & Music Video 'Overall'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.