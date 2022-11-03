Employed To Serve Premiere New Music Video For “Sun Up To Sun Down”
UK metalcore band Employed To Serve premiere a new official music video for “Sun Up To Sun Down“, taken from their latest record “Conquering“.
Explains guitarist Sammy Urwin:
“This video was shot on the first leg of our tour with Gojira and Alien Weaponry this summer. We knew that we were going to film some footage on the tour for a music video, but what song we’d use it for wasn’t decided. After the first couple of shows, we could sense that the crowds were really connecting with ‘Sun Up To Sun Down.’ We decided that we would try and capture as best we could the energy shared between us and the audience, and thanks to the help of our talented friend and videographer Taylor Baron, I think we’ve done just that.”
Adds frontwoman Justine Jones:
“The song itself is about addiction and depression. The repetition within the song is meant to symbolize the feeling of being in the throes of despair, begging for the day to end and to have some reprieve from intense craving and anxiety, only for it to start over again with no end in sight.”
The outfit will be out again touring with Gojira and Alien Weaponry in 2023 stopping at the below cities:
02/11 Dublin, IRE – National Stadium
02/12 Belfast, IRE – Ulster Hall
02/14 Newcastle, UK – City Hall
02/15 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
02/17 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
02/19 Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
02/21 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
02/22 London, UK – Alexandra Palace
02/24 Bordeaux, FRA – Arkea Arena
02/25 Paris, FRA – Accor Arena
02/26 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal
02/28 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier
03/02 Munich, GER – Zenith
03/03 Gliwice, POL – Arena Gliwice
03/05 Wiesbaden, GER – Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
