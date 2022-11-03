Employed To Serve Premiere New Music Video For “Sun Up To Sun Down”

UK metalcore band Employed To Serve premiere a new official music video for “Sun Up To Sun Down“, taken from their latest record “Conquering“.





Explains guitarist Sammy Urwin:

“This video was shot on the first leg of our tour with Gojira and Alien Weaponry this summer. We knew that we were going to film some footage on the tour for a music video, but what song we’d use it for wasn’t decided. After the first couple of shows, we could sense that the crowds were really connecting with ‘Sun Up To Sun Down.’ We decided that we would try and capture as best we could the energy shared between us and the audience, and thanks to the help of our talented friend and videographer Taylor Baron, I think we’ve done just that.”

Adds frontwoman Justine Jones:

“The song itself is about addiction and depression. The repetition within the song is meant to symbolize the feeling of being in the throes of despair, begging for the day to end and to have some reprieve from intense craving and anxiety, only for it to start over again with no end in sight.”

The outfit will be out again touring with Gojira and Alien Weaponry in 2023 stopping at the below cities:

02/11 Dublin, IRE – National Stadium

02/12 Belfast, IRE – Ulster Hall

02/14 Newcastle, UK – City Hall

02/15 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

02/17 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

02/19 Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/21 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

02/22 London, UK – Alexandra Palace

02/24 Bordeaux, FRA – Arkea Arena

02/25 Paris, FRA – Accor Arena

02/26 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal

02/28 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier

03/02 Munich, GER – Zenith

03/03 Gliwice, POL – Arena Gliwice

03/05 Wiesbaden, GER – Kulturzentrum Schlachthof