Morbid Angel Announces North American Tour Dates Featuring Revocation, Crypta, Skeletal Remains And Vitriol
Band Photo: Revocation (?)
Florida death metal icons Morbid Angel has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour across the United States next year, dubbed the United States Tour Of Terror. Joining them will be Revocation and Crypta, while Skeletal Remains will also be on board from March 15 - April 4th, with Vitriol taking their place for the remaining shows.
The tour dates are as follows:
March 15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
March 17 - Houston, TX - Rise
March 18 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
March 19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
March 21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
March 23 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
March 24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American
March 25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
March 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
March 28 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
March 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
March 31 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
April 1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
April 2 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater
April 4 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's
April 6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
April 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
April 8 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s
April 11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
April 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse On Watts
April 14 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
April 15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
April 16 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
April 18 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
April 19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
April 21 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
April 22 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Morbid Angel Announces American Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.