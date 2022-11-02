Morbid Angel Announces North American Tour Dates Featuring Revocation, Crypta, Skeletal Remains And Vitriol

Band Photo: Revocation (?)

Florida death metal icons Morbid Angel has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour across the United States next year, dubbed the United States Tour Of Terror. Joining them will be Revocation and Crypta, while Skeletal Remains will also be on board from March 15 - April 4th, with Vitriol taking their place for the remaining shows.

The tour dates are as follows:

March 15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

March 17 - Houston, TX - Rise

March 18 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

March 19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

March 21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

March 23 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

March 24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American

March 25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

March 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

March 28 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

March 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

March 31 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

April 1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

April 2 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

April 4 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

April 6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

April 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

April 8 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

April 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s

April 11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

April 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse On Watts

April 14 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

April 15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

April 16 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

April 18 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

April 19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

April 21 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 22 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room