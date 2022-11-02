Headline News

Holy Moses Announces Final Album "Invisible Queen" And Tour Dates

2023 will mark the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary Thrash Metal act Holy Moses, celebrated with the bands upcoming new studio album "Invisible Queen" and a last run of live shows. “I joined Holy Moses in December 1981 and that profoundly changed the path I was meant to take in life. Our first album in 1986 was called 'Queen Of Siam' and now to round things off, my final album with Holy Moses in 2023 will carry the title 'Invisible Queen'," reveals vocalist Sabina Classen and adds: "After 42 eventful years and after so many awesome albums, fantastic shows and incredible experiences, the time to write the last chapter of Holy Moses has arrived. And we are pleased to see this happen via Fireflash Records with the release of our 12th studio album 'Invisible Queen.'"

Holy Moses are a household name within the international metal scene. Their multi-faceted thrash metal, front-woman Sabina Classen’s charismatic voice and their unique mix of traditional attitude and experimental evolvement have been instrumental in establishing the band as a well-known and reliable entity since the beginning of their career in the early 1980’s. With classics like "Finished With The Dogs" (1987), "The New Machine Of Liechtenstein" (1989), "World Chaos" (1990) or "Terminal Terror" (1991), Holy Moses wrote metal history.

“Throughout the year 2023 we will be busy promoting "Invisible Queen" and playing a last run of shows with full intensity. We look forward to seeing you join the ride”, comments Sabina Classen, who just finished the recordings of their upcoming and final studio record. "Invisible Queen" is set to be released on April, 14th 2023 via Fireflash Records and distributed worldwide by Warner/ADA.

"Holy Moses have never released standard thrash songs, and we never will," Sabina Classen explains with some pride. "We write songs which we like ourselves and don’t compromise in terms of trends and concessions to wrong expectations. We don’t have to please everybody, we’re our own brand, we have our own sound, which includes the occasional odd beat, technically demanding passages and unusual chord structures as well as interesting lyrics which deal with the dark side of people and their minds."

The bands initial tour dates are as follows:

19.05.2023 DE - Kirchdorf @ Bavarian Battle Open Air

20.05.2023 BE - Ostend @ Huginns Awakening Fest VII

08.-10.06.2023 CZ - Frýdek-Místek @ HellPdays Festival 2023

28.07.2023 SLO - Tolmin @ Tolminator

13.08.2023 BE - Kortrijk @ Alcatraz Festival

15-20.09.2023 DE – Kiel @ Full Metal Cruise X Part I