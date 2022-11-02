Kamelot Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
Tampa, Florida power metal veterans Kamelot has been announced as the sixth and latest name for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Other names already confirmed for the floating festival include Nightwish, Rotting Christ, Insomnium, Korpiklaani and Månegarm. The cruise will sale from Miami on January 30th and call at The Bahamas before returning to port on February 3rd.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nova Spei Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Holy Moses Announces Final Album And Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Kamelot Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.