Kamelot Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Tampa, Florida power metal veterans Kamelot has been announced as the sixth and latest name for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Other names already confirmed for the floating festival include Nightwish, Rotting Christ, Insomnium, Korpiklaani and Månegarm. The cruise will sale from Miami on January 30th and call at The Bahamas before returning to port on February 3rd.