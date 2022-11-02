Nova Spei Posts New Music Video "La Prole" Online

Trois-Rivieres, QC's Nova Spei released their second album “Sequentis” in November 2021 via Quebec label Bam&Co-Heavy. The record has many messages, and their latest music video "La Proie", translated to English, means The Prey and is a song that denounces and sensitizes in a clear and straightforward way that violence against women will not be tolerated.

The band comments:

"La Proie is the final chapter of a trilogy started by the song “Assez” and followed by “Sorcière”. This video talks about domestic violence against women who, too often, try to save a bad person who, in the end, does not want to change. The synopsis of this music video is Mr. Green is back home and turns against his wife who, after all these years, has tried everything to make him a better man."

In addition to releasing the music video, Nova Spei has teamed up with the Trois-Rivieres, QC women's shelter Maison Le Far and looking to raise $3000 in funds between November 2nd to the 25th to help the organization that aids women and children in the region who need a place to take refuge in the event of abuse and physical violence.

The final amount raised will be announced on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.