Angelic Desolation To Unleash New Album "Orchestrionic Abortion"

Releasing on March 31st, 2023, Angelic Desolation's new album "Orchestrionic Abortion" is a gore fueled assault on the senses. It's certain to appeal to fans of rage, inhuman rhythms and merciless riffs. Comprised of seven original tracks and a cover of Cattle Decapitation's "Forced Gender Reassignment", "Orchestrionic Abortion" is a blood-soaked album best enjoyed loud.