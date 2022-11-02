"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Turbid North Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Old Ones" From Upcoming New Album "The Decline"

posted Nov 2, 2022 at 3:26 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Grinding death doom trio Turbid North return with a brand new single and music video "The Old Ones" and a new album named "The Decline" due out in stores January 20th, 2023.

Check out now "The Old Ones" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Nick Forkel:

"It's all part of one story. It's a collection of songs that delves into the downfall and self-destruction of a person. I went through some personal things that spawned this idea. Real experiences influenced these songs, lyrically and musically. It's darker and more personal for me than any other Turbid North record."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Turbid North Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 