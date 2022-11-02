Turbid North Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Old Ones" From Upcoming New Album "The Decline"

Grinding death doom trio Turbid North return with a brand new single and music video "The Old Ones" and a new album named "The Decline" due out in stores January 20th, 2023.

Check out now "The Old Ones" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Nick Forkel:

"It's all part of one story. It's a collection of songs that delves into the downfall and self-destruction of a person. I went through some personal things that spawned this idea. Real experiences influenced these songs, lyrically and musically. It's darker and more personal for me than any other Turbid North record."