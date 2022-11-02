Lethal Outcome (Летальный Исход) Premiere New Song "Suicidal Sacrifice" From Upcoming New Album "Excessive Mortality"
Russian old school thrash/death metal band Lethal Outcome (Летальный Исход) premiere a new song entitled “Suicidal Sacrifice”, taken from their upcoming new album "Excessive Mortality". Satanath and Metal Race will release the new studio full-length on digipack CD with an 8-age booklet on November 30th, 2022.
Check out now "Suicidal Sacrifice" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
