Korpiklaani Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
Finnish folk metal legends Korpiklaani has been revealed as the latest confirmation for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, joining fellow Finns Nightwish and Insomnium, as well as Rotting Christ and Månegarm. The cruise will last from January 30th to February 3rd and will sail from Miami, Florida to The Bahamas, carrying sixty metal bands and a horde of fans.
