Lamb Of God Announces Headbanger's Boat Cruise Featuring Hatebreed, Gwar And Mastodon

Lamb Of God and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have announced the first-ever "Headbangers Boat," sailing October 31 - November 4, 2023 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Sign up for the pre-sale for Lamb Of God Headbangers Boat by November 3 to purchase your cabin before they’re made available to the public on Friday, November 11 at 7pm GMT (2pm EST).

Lamb Of God Headbangers Boat will feature live music from sun-up to sundown, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, including two unique shows from Lamb Of God, featuring a complete performance of their 2004 landmark third album, "Ashes Of The Wake," in its entirety. The 5x Grammy Award-nominated band will further honour heavy metal’s past, present, and future by curating a spectacular selection of special guests, including such hard rock icons as Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Fit For An Autopsy, and Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton (Solo Band), with special guest hosts Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman, Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show, and more to be announced.

In addition, the fully immersive schedule of events will see members of Lamb Of God hosting an array of activities including a Q&A conversation and photography show with vocalist Randy Blythe, a drum-off with drummer Art Cruz, and casino tournament with bassist John Campbell. All guests will receive a signed Lamb Of God commemorative item, with a special cabin photo with Lamb Of God available exclusively to pre-sale buyers.

"Imagine the sheer horror on the faces of all the happy families aboard, let’s say, a Disney Cruise, when they look across the sea and see GWAR decapitating someone on the main deck of a big-ass boat filled with a few thousand crazed metalheads," says Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe. "If there’s any better reason to go on the Headbangers Boat, I can’t think of one…well, that and all our other friends we’ve played shows on land with that will be joining us. It’s gonna be a party for sure – see y’all somewhere in the Atlantic!"

"A thrash metal cruise vacation to the Bahamas? Hell yea! Headbangers Boat!," says Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton. "We’re stoked about this one y’all! Join us in a celebration of the heavy metal movement that these bands and these fans have been building for the last two decades. Lots of incredible bands with some more surprises announcing soon. LFG!"

Sixthman is celebrating the season with special holiday pricing through December 31 on selected 2023 cruises. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman’s Fall 2023 events – including Lamb Of God Headbangers Boat – with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking. This offer only applies for the ARB payment method and cannot be used for Sixthman’s monthly payment plan. In addition, qualified guests can reserve cabins on a number of Sixthman’s Spring 2023 sailings with 0% APR Financing through leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Uplift. Qualified guests will pay 0% interest for the full cost of the cabin, which can be paid off even past the event. To apply for this deal, guests must contact Sixthman Guest Services at 1-877-SIXTHMAN.

Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to explore and enjoy Nassau, Bahamas – the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Headbangers Boat the most electrifying cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.