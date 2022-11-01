"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Throat Locust Announces New EP "Dragged Through Glass"

posted Nov 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Influenced by classic Florida death metal, but seasoned with Bolt Thrower and Pantera’s Texas groove, Throat Locust seeks to create extreme music with a broad appeal. The new EP Dragged Through Glass will be unleashed on January 6th, 2023.

You can get an idea of what the band is about by checking out their newest video:

