Cabal Releases New Live Video "Like Vultures"

Ahead of the upcoming Never Say Die tour, Denmark's most visceral deathcore export Cabal have released an earth-shaking new live video for their song "Like Vultures." The track is a fierce and confrontational cut from their new album "Magno Interitus" that was released on October 21st via Nuclear Blast Records.

Singer Andreas Bjulver states:

"We live in a world were people are forced to live in absolutely poverty and misery, starving to death and dying in the streets, while the planet is dying, because of a small number of people in the absolute tops greed. Like Vultures calls out these people, to let them know that we see them and they'll get what's coming to them. We will be heading out on the Never Say Die tour in a few days from now and this video is compiled by a bunch of the footage from last years edition of that tour. We can't wait to get back out on the road for this years edition of the tour."