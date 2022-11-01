Anthrax And Black Label Society Announce "Round 2" Tour Dates With Exodus

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

Someone once said that “anything worth doing is worth doing twice.” So, Metalheads, 2023 is going to kick off with a brand new round of some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to grace North American stages. Co-headliners Anthrax and Black Label Society, who tore through the country this past summer with their iconic thrash/heavy metal, will be heading back on the road for a 24-date tour, making stops in all new markets, with both bands playing headline sets. Joining Anthrax and Black Label Society as Special Guest on this run will be Northern California’s thrash metal gods, Exodus. The tour launches on January 17 at the Revolution Concert House in Boise, ID, wrapping in Oakland, CA at the Fox Theatre on February 18. Tickets pre-sale details are below,* and the public on-sale begins Friday, November 4 at 10:00AM local time. Log onto Anthrax.com/tour or Blacklabelsociety.com for all ticket purchasing information.

Citi is the official card of the Anthrax and Black Label Society Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com

As this tour will take the bands to different markets than last summer’s did, the multi-Gold and Platinum, card-carrying member of the Big Four, six-time GRAMMY-nominated Anthrax looks forward to continuing the celebration of its landmark 40th anniversary (now in its 41st year) with fans. According to the band, “We are so pumped to be hitting the road again with Black Label Society. We had such a great time when we toured with them earlier this year, that we had talked about doing it again when we were still on the road together. And, having the guys from Exodus on the bill as Special Guest, will definitely make this a tour not to miss.”

Said Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, "Anthax is one of The bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 3O years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is The bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Exodus tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!"

"Exodus are super stoked to announce that we will be touring with Anthrax and Black Label Society," said the band’s Gary Holt. "Touring with our long-time friends in Anthrax is always an epic good time, and now we get to tour with BLS and watch Zakk and company rip it up nightly too! Going to be awesome and we will be bringing our unique brand of audio violence to every city! Let the metal roll!”

Dates for the Anthrax/Black Label Society/Exodus North American tour are as follows:

January 17 Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House

January 18 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

January 20 Vancouver, BC PNE?Forum

January 21 Penticton, BC, So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

January 22 Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Events Centre

January 24 Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings

January 25 Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

January 27 Madison, WI, The Sylvee

January 28 Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

January 29 Chicago, Il, Radius

January 31 Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theater

February 2 Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena

February 3 Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

February 4 Bethlehem, PA, Wind Creek Events Center

February 5 Boston, MA, House of Blues

February 7 Corbin, KY, Corbin Arena

February 8 St. Louis, MO, The Factory at The District

February 10 San Antonio, TX, Tec Port Center + Arena

February 11 Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

February 13 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

February 14 Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

February 15 Albuquerque, NM, Revel

February 17 Riverside, CA, Riverside Municipal Auditorium

February 18 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater