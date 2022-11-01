Burning Witches Begins Working On New Album; More Details Expected Soon
Swiss traditional heavy metal outfit Burning Witches took to social media yesterday to announce that they have begun work on their fifth album, which will be their first to be released through Napalm Records. Their message reads as follows:
"We are happy to announce, that we have started working on album number five. Two years after our last record (The Witch Of The North), we are back with our production team at the Little Creek Studio in Switzerland, to produce a new piece of pounding old school metal. More news and updates about our brand new witchcraft very, very soon… please stay tuned."
