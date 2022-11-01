Cryptae Premiere New Single "Trench" From Upcoming New Album "Capsule"
Death metal outfit Cryptae premiere a new single by the name of “Trench”, taken from their upcoming new album "Capsule", which will be out in stores November 18th, 2022 via Sentient Ruin.
Check out now "Trench" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
