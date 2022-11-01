Destroyer Of Light Premiere New Single "Darkshimmer" From Upcoming New Album "Panic "
Destroyer Of Light premiere a new single titled “Darkshimmer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Panic ", which will be out in stores November 11th, 2022.
Check out now "Darkshimmer" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Explains guitarist Keegan Kjeldsen:
"'Darkshimmer' is based on a dream that I had. I was wading through waist-high water, in a city flooded by a hurricane. It was pitch dark everywhere, but the sky had a strange, almost oily sheen to it, a sort of evil presence lurking behind the clouds.
"I took that for inspiration, but my thoughts in composing the song turned to the modern world and how accidents and disasters are often fueled by malevolence: by greed, or by self-centered recklessness. These were the type of ideas that drove a lot of the lyrics on the album."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Abbey (Ex-Sentenced) Sign w/ Season of Mist
- Next Article:
Cryptae Premiere New Single "Trench"
0 Comments on "Destroyer Of Light Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.