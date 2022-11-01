Destroyer Of Light Premiere New Single "Darkshimmer" From Upcoming New Album "Panic "

Destroyer Of Light premiere a new single titled “Darkshimmer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Panic ", which will be out in stores November 11th, 2022.

Explains guitarist Keegan Kjeldsen:

"'Darkshimmer' is based on a dream that I had. I was wading through waist-high water, in a city flooded by a hurricane. It was pitch dark everywhere, but the sky had a strange, almost oily sheen to it, a sort of evil presence lurking behind the clouds.

"I took that for inspiration, but my thoughts in composing the song turned to the modern world and how accidents and disasters are often fueled by malevolence: by greed, or by self-centered recklessness. These were the type of ideas that drove a lot of the lyrics on the album."