The Abbey (Ex-Sentenced, Shape Of Despair) Premiere New Single "A Thousand Dead Witches" - Sign w/ Season of Mist
The Abbey - the new doom outfit featuring Natalie Koskinen (Shape Of Despair), Jesse Heikkinen (Henget, Iterum Nata), Vesa Ranta (ex-Sentenced, The Man-Eating Tree), Henri Arvola, and Janne Markus (The Man-Eating Tree) - premiere their debut single and music video "A Thousand Dead Witches". The group has just signed a record deal with Season of Mist.
