Motionless In White Premiere New Music Video “Werewolf”
Motionless In White premiere their new official music video for “Werewolf“, taken from their latest studio full-length “Scoring The End Of The World“.
Motionless In White kicked off the 3rd leg of their ‘Trinity Of Terror Tour‘ with Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides. The trek will stop at the below cities:
11/01 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center
11/05 Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
11/07 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
11/08 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
11/10 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
11/12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
11/13 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11/15 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
11/17 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena
11/18 Albany, NY – MVP Arena
11/19 Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
11/21 Laval, QC – Place Bell
11/22 Rochester, NY – The Armory
11/23 New York, NY – HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/25 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
11/26 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
11/27 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
11/29 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena
11/30 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
12/02 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
12/03 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena
12/05 Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center
12/06 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena
12/07 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
12/08 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
12/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
12/12 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
