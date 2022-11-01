Sharptooth Premiere New Album “Imperfect Animal”

Baltimore, MD hardcore quartet Sharptooth have independently premiere their new EP “Imperfect Animal“, streaming for you now in its entirety via Spotify below.

The band parted ways with their previous frontwoman Lauren Kashan. Backswing‘s Marissa Ford has since joined the outfit as their new vocalist.

Tell the outfit:

“We’ve officially released ‘Imperfect Animal‘ today! It will be exclusively on the smaller platform Bandcamp for a week or so. Because we’ve completely independently produced this ourselves, we’ve chosen to have it on a platform that better supports artists in our position for a short time. We’re also playing a release show for the EP for the first time on January 6th 2023 with some very close friends that we love very much. More details on that at 1pm today. Thank you and we love you so much friends. Let’s get this party started. ??????”

Sharptooth's release show will take place at the Metro Gallery in their hometown of Baltimore, MD on January 06th, 2023. Gradual Slip, Granite Slate, Deep Rest and My Favorite Deputy will be joining them as support acts.