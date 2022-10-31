Månegarm Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Lineup
Swedish Viking/black metal veterans Månegarm has been announced as the latest confirmation for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Speaking briefly on the announcement, the band said:
"Ship ahoy sailors!
"We are back on the coolest metal event on the planet!
"See you onboard of 70000tons 2023!"
Other names already booked for the cruise are Nightwish, Rotting Christ and Insomnium, with fifty six more to be announced! The voyage will sail from Miami on January 30th and head to The Bahamas, after which it will return to Florida on February 3rd.
