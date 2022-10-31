W.E.B. Posts New Music Video "Murder Of Crows" Online

Athens-based metal unit W.E.B. today unveils their brand new video for “Murder Of Crows,” taken off the full-length Colosseum that was released last year via Metal Blade Records.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Sakis Prekas, "’Murder of Crows‘ is about the loneliness of death, the greatest mystery of what the end of life‘s circle feels like and the emotions surrounding the very last moments of life. The concept of death in W.E.B. lyrics is not new, only this time, the inspiration was born after watching the ’Sons of Anarchy‘ series and the way life, death and morals were perceived in there by a culture that was yet unknown to me. Hence there are clearly several lyric references to the series, it is strongly filtered by W.E.B.‘s music style combining melody, brutality and symphony elements. The video of ’Murder of Crows‘ incorporates much of the band‘s stage presence accompanied by the roles of Thanatos, the subconscious and the madness of reality."

W.E.B. will be supporting Fleshgod Apocalypse and Omnium Gatherum on their upcoming European tour in January. Please see below for dates.

13.01.23 - NL - Leeuwarden / Neushoorn

14.01.23 - BE - Antwerpen / Zappa

15.01.23 - GB - London / Underworld

16.01.23 - GB - London / Underworld

17.01.23 - FR - Paris / Trabendo

18.01.23 - FR - Lyon / Ninkasi Gerland

20.01.23 - IT - Milano / Slaughter Club

21.01.23 - FR - Limoges / CCM John Lennon

22.01.23 - ES - Bilbao / Zorrotzako

24.01.23 - PT - Porto / Hard Club

25.01.23 - PT - Lisbon / RCA Club

26.01.23 - ES - Madrid / Sala Mon

27.01.23 - ES - Barcelona / Sala Bóveda

28.01.23 - FR - Toulouse / Metronum