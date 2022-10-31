W.E.B. Posts New Music Video "Murder Of Crows" Online
Athens-based metal unit W.E.B. today unveils their brand new video for “Murder Of Crows,” taken off the full-length Colosseum that was released last year via Metal Blade Records.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Sakis Prekas, "’Murder of Crows‘ is about the loneliness of death, the greatest mystery of what the end of life‘s circle feels like and the emotions surrounding the very last moments of life. The concept of death in W.E.B. lyrics is not new, only this time, the inspiration was born after watching the ’Sons of Anarchy‘ series and the way life, death and morals were perceived in there by a culture that was yet unknown to me. Hence there are clearly several lyric references to the series, it is strongly filtered by W.E.B.‘s music style combining melody, brutality and symphony elements. The video of ’Murder of Crows‘ incorporates much of the band‘s stage presence accompanied by the roles of Thanatos, the subconscious and the madness of reality."
W.E.B. will be supporting Fleshgod Apocalypse and Omnium Gatherum on their upcoming European tour in January. Please see below for dates.
13.01.23 - NL - Leeuwarden / Neushoorn
14.01.23 - BE - Antwerpen / Zappa
15.01.23 - GB - London / Underworld
16.01.23 - GB - London / Underworld
17.01.23 - FR - Paris / Trabendo
18.01.23 - FR - Lyon / Ninkasi Gerland
20.01.23 - IT - Milano / Slaughter Club
21.01.23 - FR - Limoges / CCM John Lennon
22.01.23 - ES - Bilbao / Zorrotzako
24.01.23 - PT - Porto / Hard Club
25.01.23 - PT - Lisbon / RCA Club
26.01.23 - ES - Madrid / Sala Mon
27.01.23 - ES - Barcelona / Sala Bóveda
28.01.23 - FR - Toulouse / Metronum
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unleashed Drummer Injured In Motorcycle Accident
- Next Article:
Månegarm Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal Lineup
0 Comments on "W.E.B. Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.