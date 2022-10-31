Unleashed Drummer Anders Schultz Injured In Motorcycle Accident; Will Miss Remaining Tour Dates

Swedish death metal legends Unleashed has revealed that drummer Anders Schultz has been injured in a motorcycle accident. While his injuries aren't thought to be too serious, they will require some time to recover. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Warriors!

"We are sad to inform you that Anders was recently involved in a motorcycle accident and will have to spend some time recovering from this.

"Therefore we will bring a good friend of the band to play the drums on the remaining shows this year.

"Johnny & The Boys"