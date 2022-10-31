Suicide Silence Unveils New NSFW Music Video "Capable Of Violence"

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

Suicide Silence has shared a NSFW music video for new single "Capable Of Violence." Blood? Check. Gore? Check. Guts? Check. Guitars? Check. Severed heads? Check. The four-and-a-half-minute slasher film is perfect for a Halloween scream.

"What would it take to make you retaliate?", the band asks rhetorically. "Even further, what would make you take a life? Is there ever an appropriate time for violence? We live in a world where these questions are unfortunately answered by many all of the time. An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind, yet humanity continues to crave death and destruction. Are you 'Capable of Violence?'"

As for the blood and guts visual?

"This might be the most Suicide Silence video EVER," the group offers. "We hope you enjoy it. Happy Halloween everyone. Heavy as possible."

Suicide Silence will drop their seventh studio album, Remember… You Must Die, which was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol…), in the first quarter of 2023. Stay tuned for more — but maybe with less blood and gore than the 'Capable of Violence' video.