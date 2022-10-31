Fetal Sewage Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Dahmers Kitchen"

Los Angeles, California-based slamming death metal/deathgrind outfit Fetal Sewage premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Dahmers Kitchen", which was released October 30, 2022.

Check out now "Dahmers Kitchen" streaming via YouTube and Spotify in its entirety below.