Trash Panda Premiere New Single & Music Video "Regorgitated" From Upcoming New Album "Pawns of the Putrid God"
Jacksonville, Florida-based slamming deathgrind outfit Trash Panda premiere a new single and music video for their track “Regorgitated", taken from their upcoming debut album "Pawns of the Putrid God", which will be out in stores November 13, 2022 via Brutal Mind & Fat Tub of Lard Records.
