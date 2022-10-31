Salem Burning Premiere New Song "The Defiler" From Upcoming New Album "Immortalia Et Imperium Mortis"

Brownsville, Texas-based blackened deathcore duo Salem Burning premiere a new song entitled “The Defiler”, taken from their upcoming new album "Immortalia Et Imperium Mortis", which will be out in stores 2022 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "The Defiler" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



