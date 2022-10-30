Rotting Christ And Insomnium Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, the world's first and biggest metal cruise, have announced two further confirmations for next year's edition of the festival. Setting sail from Florida will be Finnish melodic death metal stalwarts Insomnium, as well as Greek extreme metal pioneers Rotting Christ, the latter of which will be celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of their debut album, "Thy Mighty Contract" by performing the record in full. Also announced for the cruise are Finnish symphonic metal favourites Nightwish, with a further fifty seven bands to be revealed in due course.
