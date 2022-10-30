Dryad Premiere New Single & Music Video "Black Smoke" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Abyssal Plain"
Crusty black metal quartet Dryad premiere a new song and music video by the name of “Black Smoke”, taken from their upcoming debut studio full-length "The Abyssal Plain", which will be released via Prosthetic Records.
Check out now "Black Smoke" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Tell the band about their debut album:
“Written in an abandoned Iowa prairie schoolhouse and recorded in a rural converted barn, these songs are the epic conclusion to our Silurian Age–a saga of prehistoric magic and mystery under attack from the modern world, as well as a phosphorescent reflection of our own internal shadows. Dive into the depths if you dare… the infinite darkness looms, but the light still shines within.
Our lead single, ‘Black Smoke,’ is a call to arms to save our oceans before it’s too late—a black metal, d-beat attack in defense of water sanctity (as well as a slight nod to a favorite horror film). “It’s a fitting first release that echoes our core sentiments against the exploitation of the world’s natural resources. The video itself is a haunting homage to our local DIY scene, filmed entirely live and featuring the specters of many long-time collaborators, supporters, and friends who have helped us get to where we are today. ”
Dryad is:
Claire Nunez - Vocals, Guitar, Synths
Grimmtooth - Vocals, Guitar
Joe Milik - Bass
Oliver Weilein - Drums
