Deadbody (Twitching Tongues, Ex-Nails, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tempered By Mercy”

Deadbody - the new project featuring brothers Taylor (guitar/vocals) and Colin Young (bass/vocals) both of God's Hate, Twitching Tongues fame - premiere their new single and music video "Tempered By Mercy", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. They are joined by guitarist Miles McIntosh (Apparition) and Jorge Herrera (ACXDC, Despise You). The track is off their brand new album "The Requiem", out in stores now. Tyler Bradberry directed the video.



