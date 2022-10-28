Avatar Reveals New Album Title; Shares NSFW Music Video For Title Track "Dance Devil Dance"

Band Photo: Avatar (?)

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström (vocals), guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - have emerged from deep within the Swedish forest to announce "Dance Devil Dance," their ninth album. It arrives on February 17 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.

Today, they have shared the NSFW and sanguine video for the title track, "Dance Devil Dance." Watch it below... if you dare! The clip was directed by longtime director Johan Carlèn.

"I woke up to the truth one day," says Eckerström. "With my heart pounding, and a heavy breath, I knew for sure. I am Satan. The snake and forbidden fruit with a longing for knowledge, freedom and agency. My feet were moving. I thought I was running, but I was dancing. A celebration. Yes, I am the Devil, and I believe that one day you can be the Devil too. It is my hope and ambition that this song will help you find your way there. As such, it's a celebration of love, lust and democracy."