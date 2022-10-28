Blackrain Releases New Music Video "Demon"

French Hard Rock band Blackrain released their fourth single and video for the song "Demon" today. The song is taken from the forthcoming studio album "Untamed." You can check it out below.

Those who were there may remember this cult series from the 90s that rocked their childhood. The garage, an improvised rehearsal studio, hosted the romances of Hèlène and her girlfriends with the boys. But when it came to listening to the musicians' music, a little jingle sounded and we moved on to another scene. This is why 30 years after the screen debut of Laly (Laly Meignan), José and his famous waistcoats (Philippe Vasseur), Jimmy (Tom Schacht), the Hard Rock group BlackRain comes to titillate our apprentice musicians for their offer to play a complete song in the garage. The song, tinged with nostalgia, speaks of the memory of our young years and its cohort of new experiences. The demon is never far away to tempt us to come back to it.

The new album "Untamed" will be released on November 25, 2022 through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak, 2LP version, CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop) and download.