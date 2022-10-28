Butcher Babies Shares New Music Video "Best Friend"
Butcher Babies has posted a new music video online for their rendition of the Saweetie & Doja Cat track, "Best Friend." You can check it out below.
Says the band: "Dedicated to best friends around the world, Butcher Babies presents to you a metal version of the hip hop banger, ‘Best Friend’, by the dynamic duo, Saweetie & Doja Cat! EVERYONE who pre-saves will receive a special shout out video from Best Friends, Heidi & Carla to the email attached to their DSP accounts. You will also automatically be placed into a raffle to win win win!
- 1st Place: A Butcher Babies “Best Friend” merch bundle worth $200 and a special meet n’ greet on the Butcher Babies bus next time they are in your city! RAD!
- 2nd Place: A Butcher Babies “Best Friend” merch bundle worth $200
- 3rd Place: A “Best Friend” poster signed by the band!
"Good Luck & Hug your best friend today!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nihilist Death Cult To Release Debut Album
- Next Article:
Blackrain Releases "Demon" Music Video
0 Comments on "Butcher Babies Shares 'Best Friend' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.