Butcher Babies Shares New Music Video "Best Friend"

Butcher Babies has posted a new music video online for their rendition of the Saweetie & Doja Cat track, "Best Friend." You can check it out below.

Says the band: "Dedicated to best friends around the world, Butcher Babies presents to you a metal version of the hip hop banger, ‘Best Friend’, by the dynamic duo, Saweetie & Doja Cat! EVERYONE who pre-saves will receive a special shout out video from Best Friends, Heidi & Carla to the email attached to their DSP accounts. You will also automatically be placed into a raffle to win win win!

- 1st Place: A Butcher Babies “Best Friend” merch bundle worth $200 and a special meet n’ greet on the Butcher Babies bus next time they are in your city! RAD!

- 2nd Place: A Butcher Babies “Best Friend” merch bundle worth $200

- 3rd Place: A “Best Friend” poster signed by the band!

"Good Luck & Hug your best friend today!"