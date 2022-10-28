Nihilist Death Cult To Release Debut Album "Death To All Tyrants" In December

Formed in 2018 by Nick Sagias on bass and vocals (Tribe of Pazuzu, Soulstorm, Overthrow, ex-Pestilence) and his brother John Sagias on drums (Soulstorm, Abyss) along with guitarists Ethan Bolduc (Jaww, Abyss), and Rick Kowalski (Soulstorm, Bound By Defiance), Toronto's Nihilist Death Cult will be unleashing their debut album entitled "Death To All Tyrants" this coming December.

The album features nine quick strikes to the jugular of hardcore death punk recorded and mixed by Scott Middleton (ex-Cancer Bats). It's short and sweet with a running time of just under 15 minutes, but it delivers a full dose of whiplash and speedy licks.

Earlier this summer, the band unveiled the album's title track, a song about the underdog stepping up to the tyrant and winning.

"Scott was excellent to work with and helped us a lot with hearing things we didn’t hear before, that’s what a good producer does and it was a great experience working with him. After we heard the final mixes, there was the daunting task of picking the first track we would use for the lyric video and be the first thing anyone heard of us as a "new" band. We eventually settled on 'Death To All Tyrants' because it felt like it set the tone for both the sound and lyrical message we were trying to get across with NDC. We are not trying to be political or force our opinions, but we still feel we are responsible for some substance in our lyrics and I feel the messages in the lyrics are universal ideas that affect all of us in many types of situations and cultures." adds Nick Sagias.

Recommended for fans of Poison Idea, early DRI, early Bad Brains, Nails, Terrorizer and CroMags, Nihilist Death Cult's album "Death To All Tyrants" is due out on December 2, 2022.

Tracklisting:

1. Follow The Money

2. Hunting For Prey

3. Obey & Consume

4. Wake Up!

5. Death To All Tyrants

6. Ready For War

7. Imperium

8. Is This Progress?

9. You Get What You Deserve