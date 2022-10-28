Defleshed Posts New Music Video "Heavy Haul" Online

Band Photo: Defleshed (?)

Swedish death metallers, Defleshed, are celebrating the release of their new full-length, "Grind Over Matter," today. To give the fans something special, a ripping new video for the track "Heavy Haul" (directed by Mattias Björkbacka) has just been released. Check it out below.

Comments Gustaf Jorde: "Lo and behold - our most ambitious video to date - Heavy Haul! Made to play loud so crank it up - don't hold it down!"

"Grind Over Matter" was tracked at Rorysound Studios, Uppsala, Sweden, with Lawrence Mackrory, with two weeks devoted to drums, another two for guitar and bass and two three-day sessions for vocals. "It was pretty straightforward, the hardest part was to not get carried away by impulsive ideas too much, but stay put to the original plan," says Jorde.