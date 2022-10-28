Nightwish First Band Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
Finnish symphonic metal veterans Nightwish has been announced as the first confirmed act for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023. The voyage is scheduled to set sail from Miami to The Bahamas on January 30th and will be the first edition of the floating festival since 2020. More bands are expected to be announced shortly.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Black Spell
- Next Article:
Defleshed Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Nightwish Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.