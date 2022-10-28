Nightwish First Band Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Finnish symphonic metal veterans Nightwish has been announced as the first confirmed act for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023. The voyage is scheduled to set sail from Miami to The Bahamas on January 30th and will be the first edition of the floating festival since 2020. More bands are expected to be announced shortly.