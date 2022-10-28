Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Italy's doom/psych rock trio Black Spell

We can safely assume that Skull isn’t the actual last name shared by the members of Black Spell. In any event, the trio—bassist Pierre (bass), Johan (drums, synthesizer) and Alastair (guitars, organ, vocals)—has been making waves in the international stoner doom scene since its self-titled debut album in 2020. With its third full-length poised for release, the Italian band continues to stand tall by paying homage to its homeland’s impressive history in the realms of both doom metal and psychedelic rock. “Season of the Damned” will be released by Helter Skelter Productions/Regain Records digitally on November 11, followed by CD and vinyl versions on December 9, 2022, and January 20, 2023, respectively.

Black Spell clearly hit the ground running, having already released two killer long-players as well as an EP. The unit’s obvious enthusiasm and musical energy starkly contrasts the dark imagery, themes and tones. And that’s okay. There’s actually an up-beat vibe driving through the album’s nine tracks. An obvious reference point is Electric Wizard, but the three-piece is definitely much more than a simple clone. Catchy and seedy songs like “We Drink Your Blood” and “Curse Of The Undead” are worth the attention of any stoner/doom fan that is inclined toward evil-sounding songs that aren’t too slow and that reek of substance experimentation.