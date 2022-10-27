Report

Put Mexico Metal Festival On 2023's Must Go To Festivals

When I normally write up a festival review, I break it down day by day and band by band. For Mexico Metal Fest 2022, I’m doing it differently. I’m going to get straight to the point with pros and cons. I mean let’s face it, you’re reading this to determine if it’s worth the price of a flight these days and festival ticket. I’m guessing that you’re probably not reading this to stroll down memory lane.

This year’s festival took place at Expo Guadalupe (a popular local fairground used for rodeos and other events) which is located approximately 15 minutes from the from downtown Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The festival was postponed twice due to the global pandemic and several bands dropped off and were replaced before the 5th and 6th editions took place over the weekend of September 23rd and 24th.

So without further ado, I’ll get on with it.







PROS

For the sheer quality and number of bands, this has to be the most budget friendly festivals in all of North America. There were 52 artists at this year’s edition and there wasn’t a huge drop-off in talent after the headlining acts (W.A.S.P., Rotting Christ, Kreator, Hellhammer, Jinjer). In fact, the filler bands were also some heavy hitters that have headlined festivals numerous times before (Destruction, Sodom, Cradle of Filth, Dismember, Nile, plus a ton of others). The cost for a basic, two-day pass in U.S. dollars was around $170. If you do the math, that’s $3.52 a band. Go ahead and see if that value exists at any U.S. based festival right now, probably not.







The overall festival experience was top notch. You can see the stage from almost any vantage point on the grounds and the quality of the sound was excellent. Every band sounded great and I don’t remember any glitches with the band mixes throughout the weekend. The schedule was also on point 99% of the time. I remember only one band going over their scheduled allotment time and it was only by 5 minutes. Did I mention the lush and green mountain view behind the stages? You have to see it to believe it, metal paradise!







The food and beverage options were very affordable and tasty. Now, there were some cons in this area as well, but I’ll list those below. But for now, if you like tacos, hot dogs, ribs and burgers (basically any type of hunger destroying meat option), you were set. In regards to alcohol, there were stands in any direction you looked. For the most part, it only took a couple of minutes of waiting in line to order your favorite Mexican beer or libation of choice. If you ordered a beer, they always poured two bottles to fill your cup to the brim and it cost a fraction ($7.00 for 24 ounces) of what you would pay for a beer at a festival in the United States.







Merch, merch and even more merch. There were two areas that housed the merch, the official festival merch tent and another area the size of a soccer field of merch tents. If you were looking for any (and I mean ANY) shirt design from your favorite metal band, they probably had it at this festival. There was also a killer selection of patches, pins and jewelry/accessories scattered throughout this small pueblo of merch vendors. The average cost of a T-shirt was about $20, so again, not too shabby for a festival and outside of the festival grounds there were additional merch tents that were haggling their wares even cheaper.

CONS

There was plenty of beer available for both days of the festival and they never ran out…however, they ran out of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke sometime during the second day! I mean, there was still water and aguas frescas for those that didn’t want to drink alcohol, but in a land of sugary drinks, how does this happen!?! This is more humorous than something horrible, but I still had to make mention of it.

The lack of places to sit and rest. Unless you had a VIP ticket, there was no guarantee you could find a bench or find a table to sit at unless you were eating at a taco tent or were lucky enough to snag a picnic table near the food trucks. The festival grounds are all asphalt, so this was the only option for most people if they weren’t eating. Hopefully they can bring in more picnic tables for next year’s festival.







The lack of food options for vegetarians and vegans. I am not a vegetarian or vegan but a friend that attended the festival is vegan. The only thing that he could eat at the festival of substance were onion tacos. Most, if not all the festivals I’ve been to, have had several food options for any dietary condition.







Overall, Mexico Metal Fest may be one of the newest festivals in the cosmos of worldwide metal festivals but it is showing many, including myself, that it deserves the attention and recognition within the metal festival attending fraternity. At the time of this article, Septicflesh, Abbath, Blind Guardian and Cancer have already confirmed their presence for next year’s festival set to take place next November 10th and 11th. What are you waiting for??? Get your passes now!!!