Mystic Festival Announces First Round Of Bands For 2023
The first round of bands for Mystic Festival include Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Moonspell, Perturbator, Sleep Token, Unleashed and Soen. The festival is set to take place in Gdansk, Poland during June 7-10, 2023. Reduced cost "early bird" tickets are currently on sale and the first headlining act will be announced on November 2nd.
