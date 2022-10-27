Forlesen Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Black Terrain"

Atmospheric black metal and doom outfit Forlesen premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Black Terrain", which will be out in stores this Friday, October 28th, 2022 via I, Voidhanger Records.

Check out now "Black Terrain" in its entirety below.



