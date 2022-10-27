Forlesen Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Black Terrain"
Atmospheric black metal and doom outfit Forlesen premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Black Terrain", which will be out in stores this Friday, October 28th, 2022 via I, Voidhanger Records.
Check out now "Black Terrain" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Entheos Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Vulvodynia Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Forlesen Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.