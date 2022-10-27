Entheos Premiere New Single & Music Video “Absolute Zero”
Progressive death metal duo Entheos premiere their new track and music video “Absolute Zero“, which marks the outfit’s first music for their new label home Metal Blade Records. Ex-The Faceless bassist Evan Brewer once again joins them on bass.
Check out now "Absolute Zero" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment Entheos:
“To us, ‘Absolute Zero‘ has always felt like an obvious choice to release as a single. It’s a raw, aggressive song that represents the descent into darkness that we often times must face in order to progress and appreciate our lives. The video was shot by the incredible David Brodsky and Allison Woest, who were able to capture the emotion of the song perfectly.”
