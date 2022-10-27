Katatonia Premiere New Single & Music Video “Atrium”
Band Photo: Katatonia (?)
Progressive metal veterans Katatonia premiere a first new single named “Atrium“ off their forthcoming new twelfth studio album, “Sky Void Of Stars“. Season Of Mist will release it on January 20th, 2023.
Explain the band:
“Our 12th album, ‘Sky Void Of Stars‘ is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”
“Sky Void Of Stars” track listing:
01 – “Austerity”
02 – “Colossal Shade”
03 – “Opaline”
04 – “Birds”
05 – “Drab Moon”
06 – “Author”
07 – “Impermanence (feat. Joel Ekelöf of SOEN)
08 – “Sclera”
09 – “Atrium”
10 – “No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall”
11 – “Absconder” (bonus track)
Katatonia will be out touring North America this fall and also go on an European/UK run early next year. See for all scheduled dates below:
w/ The Ocean & Cellar Darling:
11/09 Washington, DC – Black Cat
11/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium
11/11 New York, NY – Sony Hall
11/12 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11/13 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
11/15 Quebec City, QC – Impérial Bell
11/16 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
11/18 Toronto, ON – Opera House
11/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
11/20 Chicago, IL – Metro
11/22 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
11/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
11/25 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
11/27 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
11/29 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/30 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
12/02 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
12/03 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
12/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
12/06 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live (feat. Soen)
12/07 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live (feat. Soen)
12/09 Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
12/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
w/ Sólstafir and SOM:
01/20 Tampere, FIN – Tampereen Tullikamari
01/21 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo
01/22 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas
01/24 Warsaw, POL – Klub Stodola
01/25 Berlin, GER – Huxleys Neue Welt
01/26 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
01/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
01/28 Prague, CZE – Roxy Prauge
01/29 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien
01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
02/01 Munchen, GER – Backstage Werk
02/02 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457
02/03 Trezzo Sull’adda Mi, ITA – Live Club
02/04 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Gerland
02/06 Madrid, SPA – Kapital
02/07 Barcelona, SPA – La Salamandra
02/08 Toulouse, FRA – Le Metronum
02/10 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/11 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
02/12 Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
02/13 Glasgow, UK – The Garage
02/14 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
02/16 Batschkapp, GER – Frankfurt am Main
02/17 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
02/19 Paris, FRA – Le Trianon
02/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
02/21 Antwerpen, BEL – Muziekcentrum Trix
02/22 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/23 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
02/24 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller Music Hall
02/25 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan
