Katatonia Premiere New Single & Music Video “Atrium”

Progressive metal veterans Katatonia premiere a first new single named “Atrium“ off their forthcoming new twelfth studio album, “Sky Void Of Stars“. Season Of Mist will release it on January 20th, 2023.

Explain the band:

“Our 12th album, ‘Sky Void Of Stars‘ is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

“Sky Void Of Stars” track listing:

01 – “Austerity”

02 – “Colossal Shade”

03 – “Opaline”

04 – “Birds”

05 – “Drab Moon”

06 – “Author”

07 – “Impermanence (feat. Joel Ekelöf of SOEN)

08 – “Sclera”

09 – “Atrium”

10 – “No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall”

11 – “Absconder” (bonus track)

Katatonia will be out touring North America this fall and also go on an European/UK run early next year. See for all scheduled dates below:

w/ The Ocean & Cellar Darling:

11/09 Washington, DC – Black Cat

11/10 Worcester, MA – Palladium

11/11 New York, NY – Sony Hall

11/12 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/13 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

11/15 Quebec City, QC – Impérial Bell

11/16 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

11/18 Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

11/20 Chicago, IL – Metro

11/22 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

11/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

11/25 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/26 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

11/27 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

11/29 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/30 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

12/02 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

12/03 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

12/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

12/06 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live (feat. Soen)

12/07 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live (feat. Soen)

12/09 Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade

12/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

w/ Sólstafir and SOM:

01/20 Tampere, FIN – Tampereen Tullikamari

01/21 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo

01/22 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas

01/24 Warsaw, POL – Klub Stodola

01/25 Berlin, GER – Huxleys Neue Welt

01/26 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

01/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

01/28 Prague, CZE – Roxy Prauge

01/29 Wien, AUT – Arena Wien

01/31 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub

02/01 Munchen, GER – Backstage Werk

02/02 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

02/03 Trezzo Sull’adda Mi, ITA – Live Club

02/04 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Gerland

02/06 Madrid, SPA – Kapital

02/07 Barcelona, SPA – La Salamandra

02/08 Toulouse, FRA – Le Metronum

02/10 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/11 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

02/12 Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

02/13 Glasgow, UK – The Garage

02/14 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

02/16 Batschkapp, GER – Frankfurt am Main

02/17 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

02/19 Paris, FRA – Le Trianon

02/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

02/21 Antwerpen, BEL – Muziekcentrum Trix

02/22 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/23 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

02/24 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller Music Hall

02/25 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan