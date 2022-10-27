SpiritWorld Premiere New Single & Music Video “Relic Of Damnation”

SpiritWorld premiere their third single and music video “Relic Of Damnation“, taken from the band’s upcoming new album “DEATHWESTERN”, due out on November 25th vie Century Media Records.

Tells the band's Stu Folsom:

“‘Relic Of Damnation‘ has been my favorite riff on the record but was the biggest mfer to finish. I knew I had a classic that brings back that Metallica, Slayer vibe I love so much but I never liked the vocals and tried out three or four different rewrites after the demo.

The very last night we worked on it, Theresa, Matt and I were fried and about to call it a night when I repurposed a verse from a country song I was writing and put it over the first verse. The vocals were done in one take and is my favorite vocal delivery on the album. I also love the vocals that trade off at the end between Justin Fornof and I. Relic is a banger and has been a staple of our live set since our first show! I’m so excited for people to finally have the studio recording!

The video is the finale of our DeathWestern trilogy with director Todd Hailstone. Being able to work with my longtime friend, going all the way back to being highschool punk rockers; has been incredible. He took my vision of gun smoke, gore and heavy metal and worked up three incredible videos. It was probably a little ambitious to do a film trilogy for that spreads across two albums, but I think the performances Todd got from Derek and Voki to finish this bad boy off we’re amazing!”