Apeiron Bound Stream New Video "Absent Familiary"

Prog metal band Apeiron Bound have released a new video for their track "Absent Familiarity" taken from their album Multiplicity, which was released worldwide via Layered Reality Productions on August 26th, 2022.

Their debut 12-track album explores themes of light and dark through the representation of zen and chaos, with tracks aptly portraying each theme or a combination of the two.

You can check it out below.