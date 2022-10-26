Apeiron Bound Stream New Video "Absent Familiary"
Prog metal band Apeiron Bound have released a new video for their track "Absent Familiarity" taken from their album Multiplicity, which was released worldwide via Layered Reality Productions on August 26th, 2022.
Their debut 12-track album explores themes of light and dark through the representation of zen and chaos, with tracks aptly portraying each theme or a combination of the two.
You can check it out below.
