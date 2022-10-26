Fell Ruin Premiere New Single "Cast In Oil The Dressed Wrought" From Upcoming New Album

Detroit, Michigan-based black metal band Fell Ruin premiere a new single “Cast In Oil The Dressed Wrought”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be released on November 11th, on vinyl, cassette, and digital by Tartarus Records, and on CD by Death Psalm Records.

Comment the band:

"Toll of the coming, celestial advance. Wealth litter feet and burn the thief. Sleep in coin under pledging gaze. Take comfort in shame. Wander in the lead for the chance to feel. It's time we lay, weave the tale of knights. Voyeur delight. Vicarious we fill…and I cannot see in shades. Cast in oil the dressed wrought."

"The title track from the forthcoming album. Encompassing the whole and setting the stage for the rest of the piece. On the surface, CIOTDW opens narratively with our protagonist charging out into the night's work. A severe hunter who's tools now eager for prey. With each claim, enlightenment. As well as the insatiable tastes and desires that follow. The pursuit of ecstasy regardless of consequence."