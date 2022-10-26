Gorgatron Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New EP "Agony Reborn"

North Dakota-based death metal band Gorgatron premiere the title track to their upcoming new EP "Agony Reborn", which is set for a November 4 release by Blood Blast Distribution.

Check out now "Agony Reborn" streaming via YouTube for you now below.





The EP is also the final release of the band’s deal with Blood Blast Distribution, which included three original studio recordings and a cover of Sepultura‘s “Dead Embryonic Cells”.

Tells bassist Cameron Dewald:

“We were on track to do a bunch of touring etc to support our last album Pathogenic Automation (2020) but clearly and for obvious reasons that didn’t happen… So instead we stayed as busy as we could in 2020 and 2021, played a few shows and hashed out some new tunes. The cover for ‘Dead Embyronic Cells‘ was originally for Metal Injection’s Slay At Home series, but we ended up holding onto it and found a suitable home for it on this EP.”