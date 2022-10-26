The Plot In You Premiere New Single “Divide”

The Plot In You premiere their new single “Divide“. Vocalist Landon Tewers took on the production duties, while Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon) took over mixing duties.

Check out now "Divide" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains Tewers:

“I went into this song wanting to talk about things other than myself and my personal experiences in life. Our country and the state of this world is horrifying and disheartening. We have politicians, corporate elites, and other beings of immense power abusing it and making choices that affect human beings for personal gain and power. It’s short take on sad observations of what we live in every day.”

The band will be out on a North American headlining tour with Silent Planet, Cane Hill and Avoid joining them as support acts on the below booked dates:

11/02 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

11/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/05 Roseville, CA – Goldfields

11/06 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse

11/08 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/10 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

11/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/13 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

11/15 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

11/16 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)

11/18 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

11/19 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

11/20 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11/22 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

11/23 Boston, MA – Paradise

11/24 Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre

11/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/27 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

11/29 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

11/30 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

12/02 Milwaukee, WI – The Miramar Theater

12/03 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam