The Plot In You Premiere New Single “Divide”
The Plot In You premiere their new single “Divide“. Vocalist Landon Tewers took on the production duties, while Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon) took over mixing duties.
Check out now "Divide" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains Tewers:
“I went into this song wanting to talk about things other than myself and my personal experiences in life. Our country and the state of this world is horrifying and disheartening. We have politicians, corporate elites, and other beings of immense power abusing it and making choices that affect human beings for personal gain and power. It’s short take on sad observations of what we live in every day.”
The band will be out on a North American headlining tour with Silent Planet, Cane Hill and Avoid joining them as support acts on the below booked dates:
11/02 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
11/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/05 Roseville, CA – Goldfields
11/06 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
11/08 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/10 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
11/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/13 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
11/15 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
11/16 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)
11/18 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
11/19 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
11/20 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
11/22 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
11/23 Boston, MA – Paradise
11/24 Toronto, ON – Opera House
11/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre
11/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/27 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
11/29 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
11/30 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
12/02 Milwaukee, WI – The Miramar Theater
12/03 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heartsick Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Gorgatron Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New EP
0 Comments on "The Plot In You Premiere New Single 'Divide'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.