The Last Ten Seconds Of Life (Ex-Rivers Of Nihil) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Annihilation Phenomena" From Upcoming New EP “Disquisition On An Execution”
Deathcore outfit The Last Ten Seconds Of Life premiere a first advance track and music video named “Annihilation Phenomena” taken from their approaching new EP “Disquisition On An Execution” due out on November 25th via Unique Leader.
Check out now "Annihilation Phenomena" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
After the departure of three members this past spring, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life’s co-founding guitarist Wyatt McLaughlin revamped the group, enlisting frontman Tyler Beam (ex-Promise Breaker), bassist Andrew Petway and drummer Dylan Potts (ex-Rivers Of Nihil).
“Disquisition On An Execution” track listing:
01 – “Dreams Of Extermination”
02 – “Retribution”
03 – “Liberation”
04 – “Annihilation Phenomena”
