The World Is Quiet Here Premiere New Song "Aphelion" From Upcoming New Album "Zon"

Progressive metal outfit The World Is Quiet Here premiere their new single "Aphelion" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is taken from the band's new album "Zon", due out on January 27th, 2023.

Explains bassist Tyler Dworak:

"Zon is the next chapter of the story we started with Prologue, picking up exactly where we left off. The last album ended with our main character dying, so we wanted to explore what happens next. Where does that person go?"

"Prologue was our mission statement, but on Zon, we wanted to see how far we could stretch ourselves creatively and still have it be a cohesive experience. We’re influenced by so many things outside of metal and progressive music, we took our time to explore every idea we could and see where we ended up."

"Lou Kelly [singer] is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to us. We discovered Lou years ago and were instantly fans. It’s so out there. It’s creepy, funky, heavy, silly, all at once. But what captured us was that he could do literally anything with his voice. It’s such a raw talent."