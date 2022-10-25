Idle Ruin Premiere New Single & Music Video "Delta Hexatoxin"

Australian blackened thrash/death metal band Idle Ruin premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Delta Hexatoxin”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

“The song’s about the bad apple spoiling the bunch, how one individual’s actions can potentially ruin a larger group from the inside out. “Delta Hexatoxin” is the compound within the venom of funnel-web spiders, which can impair one’s nervous system once infused.”