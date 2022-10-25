Idle Ruin Premiere New Single & Music Video "Delta Hexatoxin"
Australian blackened thrash/death metal band Idle Ruin premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Delta Hexatoxin”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment the band:
“The song’s about the bad apple spoiling the bunch, how one individual’s actions can potentially ruin a larger group from the inside out. “Delta Hexatoxin” is the compound within the venom of funnel-web spiders, which can impair one’s nervous system once infused.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
See: Nita Strauss & Alissa White-Gluz In New Video
- Next Article:
The World Is Quiet Here Premiere "Aphelion"
0 Comments on "Idle Ruin Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.